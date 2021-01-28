FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.58% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FVCB. Raymond James raised FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

NASDAQ FVCB opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $208.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.38. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 4,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $63,881.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,565.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $54,200.00. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

