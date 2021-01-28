FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded FVCBankcorp from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB opened at $15.50 on Monday. FVCBankcorp has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $208.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 4,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $63,881.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,565.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 4,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $54,200.00. Corporate insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 124.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 301.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.