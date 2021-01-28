FUTURAX (FTXT) Market Cap Tops $10,675.19

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, FUTURAX has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One FUTURAX coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $10,675.19 and approximately $1,434.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00072280 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003560 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003202 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

FUTURAX Coin Profile

FUTURAX is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX Coin Trading

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

