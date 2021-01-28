Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Shares Up 6%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO)’s share price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.16 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 905,390 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 735,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

