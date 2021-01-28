FunFair 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.17 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, FunFair has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. FunFair has a total market cap of $116.67 million and $2.17 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00074341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.51 or 0.00900874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00051525 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.17 or 0.04409773 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014958 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018095 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

