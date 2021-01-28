Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega Sells 10,005 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $307,553.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
MORF opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.39. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.01.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.
Morphic Company Profile
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
