Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega Sells 10,005 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $307,553.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MORF opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.39. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Morphic by 8,338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Morphic by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Morphic by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Morphic by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

