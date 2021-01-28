Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Price Up 8%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) rose 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.88 and last traded at $75.61. Approximately 1,660,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,343,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 3,396 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $146,775.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 434,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,761,153.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $550,159.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,882,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,530. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

