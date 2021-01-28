FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 900 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Lennar were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,648,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $788,095,000 after purchasing an additional 382,465 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,771,000. BP PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 851.4% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 285,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,297,000 after acquiring an additional 255,427 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,099,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,449,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,683.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LEN stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $84.70. 50,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,513. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

