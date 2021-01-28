FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 59,100 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 59,100 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $8.12 on Thursday, hitting $164.62. The company had a trading volume of 53,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,315. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $161.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.69.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.42. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

