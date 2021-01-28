FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 2,050 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,787 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock traded up $12.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $528.90. 154,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,314,189. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $327.39 billion, a PE ratio of 84.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $528.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. 140166 raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.