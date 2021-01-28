FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Reduces Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $52.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $667.94. 58,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,899. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $645.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $621.43. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $133.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.44.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at $28,299,870.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.