FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,643,000 after acquiring an additional 644,150 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,834,000 after acquiring an additional 268,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after acquiring an additional 249,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,770,000 after acquiring an additional 240,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.59.

LMT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $332.64. 37,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

