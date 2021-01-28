FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $365,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of CSX by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.38. 128,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,421,043. The stock has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.23. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

