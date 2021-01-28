FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $1.18 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,906 shares of company stock valued at $240,726,569 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded up $25.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $549.18. 235,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,630,150. The company has a market cap of $242.62 billion, a PE ratio of 87.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

