FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Acquires 12,650 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 157.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,688 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,453,839 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after acquiring an additional 866,116 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,409,068 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $178,437,000 after acquiring an additional 245,620 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% during the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $149,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,941 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,692 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at $47,776,851.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.12.

NYSE FCX traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.46. 915,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,370,764. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of -286.52 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.