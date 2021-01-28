Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.13

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and traded as high as $31.98. Fujitsu shares last traded at $31.55, with a volume of 425,938 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.95%.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.