FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Sets New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $21.44 and last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 2023069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

Specifically, CEO Jason Few acquired 11,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at $398,190.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 5.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,957,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,504,000 after purchasing an additional 718,150 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 49,982 shares during the period. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.