FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) Shares Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.57. 5,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,333. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17.

