FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Trading Down 12.2%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE)’s stock price dropped 12.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 1,442,859 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 921,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.88.
FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.16).
About FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE)
FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.
