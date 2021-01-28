FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Trading Down 12.2%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE)’s stock price dropped 12.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 1,442,859 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 921,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.88.

FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.16).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FSD Pharma stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,438 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of FSD Pharma worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

