Frisch Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 414.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,366 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 2.1% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $207.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.