Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of FNLPF stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77. Fresnillo has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 0.16.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

