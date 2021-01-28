Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives $44.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.1% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 433,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,407,000 after acquiring an additional 78,480 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth $544,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth $424,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

