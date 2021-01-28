Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Trading Down 6.8%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) fell 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.77 and last traded at $27.01. 33,074,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 24,622,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Citigroup downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.41 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,453,839 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 866,116 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,409,068 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $178,437,000 after purchasing an additional 245,620 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $149,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

