Free Tool Box Coin (FTB) Price Up 28% Over Last Week

Free Tool Box Coin (CURRENCY:FTB) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Free Tool Box Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Free Tool Box Coin has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar. Free Tool Box Coin has a total market cap of $7.11 million and $9,984.00 worth of Free Tool Box Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Free Tool Box Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00054338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00134176 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00285855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00071876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00069951 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00039785 BTC.

About Free Tool Box Coin

Free Tool Box Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 864,920,851 tokens. Free Tool Box Coin’s official website is ftbshare.io/index_en.html

Free Tool Box Coin Token Trading

Free Tool Box Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Free Tool Box Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Free Tool Box Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Free Tool Box Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Free Tool Box Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Free Tool Box Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.