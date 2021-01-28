Frax Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Frax has a market capitalization of $129.74 million and $15.94 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00129633 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00275368 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00069321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00067600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00037369 BTC.

Frax Token Profile

Frax’s total supply is 130,690,430 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

Buying and Selling Frax

Frax can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

