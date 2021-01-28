Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $24.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Franklin Resources traded as high as $27.77 and last traded at $27.66, with a volume of 211262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 86.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 60.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

