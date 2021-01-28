Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $142.06 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.46.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

