Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 617.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.53.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,550. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $84.37 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.