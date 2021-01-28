Fortuna Trading Up 39.6% Over Last Week (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Fortuna token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fortuna has traded up 39.6% against the dollar. Fortuna has a total market cap of $462,703.57 and $848.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fortuna alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00075978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.03 or 0.00936064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00051788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.30 or 0.04442105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00015063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018191 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fortuna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortuna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.