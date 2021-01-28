Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) Shares Up 23.4%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) shares shot up 23.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.60 and last traded at C$10.54. 663,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 900,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.54.

FVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Laurentian cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.68.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$111.19 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mario Szotlender sold 56,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total transaction of C$463,084.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,589,000.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.