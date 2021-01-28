Fortuna (FOTA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $848.00

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, Fortuna has traded up 39.6% against the dollar. One Fortuna token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $462,703.57 and approximately $848.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00075978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $294.03 or 0.00936064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00051788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.30 or 0.04442105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00015063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018191 BTC.

Fortuna (CRYPTO:FOTA) is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fortuna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

