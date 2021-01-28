Fortuna (FOTA) 1-Day Volume Hits $848.00

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Fortuna has traded up 39.6% against the US dollar. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $462,703.57 and $848.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fortuna token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00075978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $294.03 or 0.00936064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00051788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.30 or 0.04442105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00015063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018191 BTC.

About Fortuna

Fortuna is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

