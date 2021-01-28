ForTube (FOR) Price Up 35.8% Over Last Week

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, ForTube has traded up 35.8% against the US dollar. One ForTube token can now be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $9.45 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ForTube alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00075978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $294.03 or 0.00936064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00051788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.30 or 0.04442105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00015063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018191 BTC.

ForTube Profile

ForTube is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ForTube

ForTube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.