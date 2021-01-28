ForTube (FOR) Price Tops $0.0216

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. One ForTube token can now be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ForTube has a total market cap of $9.45 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ForTube has traded 35.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ForTube alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00075978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $294.03 or 0.00936064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00051788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.30 or 0.04442105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00015063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018191 BTC.

ForTube Profile

ForTube (FOR) is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

ForTube Token Trading

ForTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.