Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.08). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $83.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.19 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Shares of NYSE FTAI traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.74. 649,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,577. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 22.2% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 53.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

