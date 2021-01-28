Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Holdings Trimmed by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Fortive by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fortive by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other news, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $979,007.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $16,058,969.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.97.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.