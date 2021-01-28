Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $2.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.56. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) alerts:

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.13 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.50.

FTS stock opened at C$51.53 on Thursday. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$41.52 and a 52-week high of C$59.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 15th. Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.