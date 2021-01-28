Fortis Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.41 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

FTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $40.30 on Thursday. Fortis has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 7.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,454,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,665,000 after purchasing an additional 590,265 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 4.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,182,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,774,000 after purchasing an additional 226,101 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 42.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,540 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 4.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,977,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,502,000 after purchasing an additional 154,293 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 20.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,828,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,735,000 after purchasing an additional 309,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.379 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.