Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Formula One Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.74. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.37). Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 38.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

