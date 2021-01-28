Ford Motor (F) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Ford Motor to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts expect Ford Motor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.19.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

