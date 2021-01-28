Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) Shares Down 6.2%

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $16.68. 8,487,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 9,845,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial technology, or information and business services. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

