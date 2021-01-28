Folder Protocol Trading 275.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Folder Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001907 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded up 275.8% against the dollar. Folder Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $123.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00133881 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00285099 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00071168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00069311 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.14 or 0.00346600 BTC.

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,003,000 tokens. Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io . Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com

Folder Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folder Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

