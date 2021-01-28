FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 51,723 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $33,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,470. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.41.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

