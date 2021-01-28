Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PDYPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

OTCMKTS PDYPY traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.91. The company had a trading volume of 22,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,563. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.71 and its 200 day moving average is $87.22. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $111.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

