Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Trading Down 7%

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $6.07. Approximately 3,491,342 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,398,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $449.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.46 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $514,009.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,093.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,188,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 287,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 40,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

