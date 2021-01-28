Flowtech Fluidpower plc (FLO.L) (LON:FLO) Shares Gap Down to $107.50

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (FLO.L) (LON:FLO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $107.50, but opened at $99.80. Flowtech Fluidpower plc (FLO.L) shares last traded at $98.11, with a volume of 736,089 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower plc (FLO.L) in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of £59.13 million and a P/E ratio of -333.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates in two segments, Components and Services. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

