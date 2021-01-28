Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)’s share price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 916,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 729,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a negative net margin of 261.44%.

In other news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $82,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 5,586.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 94,968 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flotek Industries Company Profile (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.