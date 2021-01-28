FLIP (FLP) Price Hits $0.0056

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $313,555.37 and $575.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 40.4% higher against the dollar. One FLIP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00071051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.05 or 0.00902676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006175 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00053673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.09 or 0.04339757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014644 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017823 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

