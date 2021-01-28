Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

FSI traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $3.45. 66,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,980. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.52. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 million. Equities analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexible Solutions International (FSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.