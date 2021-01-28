Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-$0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-$6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.56 billion.Flex also updated its Q4 2021

IntraDay guidance to 0.32-0.38 EPS.

Shares of Flex stock traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $18.69. 682,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,752,194. Flex has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flex will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

FLEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flex from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Flex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.93.

In related news, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $977,915.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $56,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,068,983 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

